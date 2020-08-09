Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/9): Quiet Saturday for former State baseball players in The Show

Joel Coleman

Some days on the baseball diamond, things don't go as well as others. That was the case for former Mississippi State baseball stars who saw action in the big leagues on Saturday.

Adam Frazier (Pittsburgh Pirates), Mitch Moreland (Boston Red Sox) and Hunter Renfroe (Tampa Bay Rays) all played Saturday, with Renfroe and his Rays playing a doubleheader. Combined, the three former Bulldogs went just 1-for-10 at the plate with a Moreland single accounting for the only hit.

Here's a recap of exactly what Frazier, Moreland and Renfroe did on Saturday, along with season stats for those guys and all former Bulldogs in the big leagues:

SATURDAY/SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 11-5 to Tigers

  • On Saturday: 0-for-5
  • Saturday's plate appearances: Fly out to LF, Fly out to CF, Strikeout, Ground out to 2B, Fielder's choice grounder to SS
  • Season stats: .155 BA, .222 OBP, .498 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 2-1 to Blue Jays

  • On Saturday: 1-for-3 with a walk and a single
  • Saturday's plate appearances: Walk, Fly out to RF, Single to CF, Strikeout
  • Season stats: .296 BA, .345 OBP, 1.123 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 8-4 to Yankees (Game 1), Won 5-3 over Yankees (Game 2)

  • On Saturday: 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored (Game 1), 0-for-0 with 2 walks (Game 2)
  • Saturday's plate appearances (Game 1): Strikeout, Pop out to 1B, Walk
  • Saturday's plate appearances (Game 2): Walk, Walk
  • Season stats: .175 BA, .313 OBP, .688 OPS, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R

DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 5-0 to Rockies

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 8-4 over Rays, Lost 5-3 to Rays

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 K, 5.0 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Cubs postponed

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 11-5 to Tigers

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.84 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 7 K, 6.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-1 to Reds

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 21 K, 17.1 IP
  • Scheduled to start again Sunday vs. Reds

