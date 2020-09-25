SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/25): Another Adam Frazier Big Fly

Joel Coleman

Adam Frazier must lift. The former Mississippi State infielder keeps flexing his muscle for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For the second straight day, Frazier went deep for the Pirates on Thursday. This time, it helped lift Pittsburgh to a 7-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Leading off the third inning with the Pirates already in front 2-0, Frazier stepped to the plate and extended the lead with a no-doubt blast to right field.

Frazier also added a single later in the game. He finished the contest 2-for-5 with his homer, a single, two RBI and a run scored. Frazier now has seven total home runs this season.

Frazier actually had the stage all to himself when it comes to former Bulldogs in the big leagues on Thursday. No other former MSU star saw game action. 

Here are all the details from Thursday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

THURSDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 7-0 over Cubs

  • On Thursday: 2-for-5 with a home run, a single, 2 RBI and a run scored
  • Season stats: .224 BA, .293 OBP, .645 OPS, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 20 R

DID NOT PLAY THURSDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 0-3 record, 6.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 K, 16.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 4-1 to Blue Jays

  • Season stats: 3-0 record, 5.03 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 14 K, 19.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 4-2 over Brewers

  • Out for season (forearm strain)
  • Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 K, 39.0 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .220 BA, .324 OBP, .781 OPS, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 9 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .254 BA, .333 OBP, .865 OPS, 9 HR, 26 RBI, 21 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .148 BA, .244 OBP, .644 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 17 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - No game scheduled

  • Out for season (broken forearm)
  • Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 7-0 over Cubs

  • Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 K, 28.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-2 to Cardinals

  • Season stats: 2-5 record, 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 81 K, 65.2 IP

Baseball

