Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/5): Brent Rooker makes his debut on the big stage

Friday was a great day to be a Bulldog as several former Mississippi State players made waves in Major League Baseball.

Let's start with maybe the most exciting news of the day – Brent Rooker got the call to The Show. The former MSU outfielder became the 10th former Bulldog to play in the big leagues this season when he made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins and started in both games of an eventual doubleheader sweep over the Detroit Tigers.

Rooker was 0-for-1 in his first big league game. He did reach base in his very first plate appearance though as he was hit by a pitch.

Rooker's second trip to the dish wasn't productive as he made an out, but it was simply a case of bad luck as his hard-hit liner was caught at shortstop.

After striking out in his first at-bat of his second game of the day, Rooker then notched his first MLB hit and RBI with a run-scoring single in the third inning.

When it was all said and done and Rooker and the Twins had their two Friday wins, Rooker recapped his day with Fox Sports North.

Though many MSU fans' eyes might've been on Rooker's first day on the big stage, a lot of other good things happened for guys that used to wear maroon and white.

For the Seattle Mariners, Kendall Graveman made his first appearance in over a month. Graveman had been on the injured list due to a benign tumor on his spine, but he was activated a few days ago and appeared as a reliever in Seattle's win over the Texas Rangers. He came back in fine fashion too, working a perfect inning with a strikeout. Graveman is likely to be used out of the bullpen going forward this season and though it's just one appearance, it's so far, so good.

Photo by Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Graveman wasn't alone as a former Bulldog having a strong day from the mound. Graveman's old teammate, Jonathan Holder, picked up the win in the first game of the New York Yankees' doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. Holder pitched a scoreless frame without allowing a hit. He did walk a batter, but also struck out one as he claimed the victory.

It was a victory Holder also earned with his legs....He also scored the winning run. After the Yankees burned their designated hitter, Holder was the runner at second base to start extra innings under MLB's new extra-inning rule for this season. Miguel Andujar then drove him home.

It ended up being history made for Holder.

Here's what Holder had to say about his quite unusual, but very successful day.

Elsewhere, the only other two Bulldogs to see action on Friday were MSU's two Pittsburgh Pirates. Adam Frazier went 1-for-1 in both ends of a doubleheader, finishing the entirety of the day 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. Chris Stratton made an appearance in the day's second game for Pittsburgh, going 2/3 of an inning and not allowing a run.

Here are all the details from Friday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 4-2 to Reds (Game 1), Won 4-3 over Reds (Game 2)

On Friday: 1-for-1 with a single (as PH in Game 1), 1-for-1 with 2 walks (Game 2)

Season stats: .227 BA, .301 OBP, .642 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 12 R

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 6-3 over Rangers

On Friday: (No decision) 1.0 innings pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 0-2 record, 7.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 11 K, 9.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 6-5 over Orioles (Game 1)*, Lost 6-3 to Orioles (Game 2)

On Friday (*pitched in Game 1): (Win) 1.0 innings pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 2-0 record, 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 12 K, 14.1 IP

OF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 2-0 over Tigers (Game 1), Won 3-2 over Tigers (Game 2)

On Friday: 0-for-1 with hit-by-pitch (Game 1), 1-for-3 with a single and RBI (Game 2)

Season stats: .250 BA, .400 OBP, .650 OPS, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 4-2 to Reds (Game 1), Won 4-3 over Reds (Game 2)*

On Friday (*pitched in Game 2): (No decision) 0.2 innings pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 2 strikeouts

Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 K, 18.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY FRIDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 4-1 to Cubs

Season stats: 1-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 K, 26.0 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 5-4 over Marlins

Season stats: .000 BA, .500 OBP, .500 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

DH Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 7-0 over Athletics

Season stats: .308 BA, .407 OBP, 1.073 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-4 over Marlins

Season stats: .154 BA, .228 OBP, .601 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 12 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 7-1 over Indians

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 K, 41.2 IP

