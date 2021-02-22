The Bulldog Box Score: Stats and more from MSU's win over Texas Tech

The numbers, as well as Cowbell Corner's MVPs and the moment of the game

New arms held down the fort and veteran bats provided the firepower No. 7 Mississippi State needed to beat No. 3 Texas Tech 11-5 on Monday at the State Farm College Showdown. Here's a look at the full boxscore from the Bulldogs' win over the Red Raiders:

Offensive MVP: DH Luke Hancock

Through three games, pretty much no one can get out State designated hitter Luke Hancock. That continued on Monday. Hancock was 2-for-4 with three RBI.

His biggest swing came in the top of the sixth. With MSU down a run, Hancock came up with a man on first. He came through with a blast over the right-field wall that gave the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead. State didn't trail the rest of the day. When Hancock hit his homer, he even stopped to admire it a little.

"That's not really like me," Hancock said. "I've never done that."

Maybe not, but if Hancock keeps hitting like he is, he'll have plenty more chances to celebrate down the line. He exits the State Farm College Showdown with a robust .562 batting average.

Pitching MVP: SP Jackson Fristoe

Mississippi State freshman pitcher Jackson Fristoe delivers a pitch on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Ailments to a pair of Mississippi State's top starters allowed freshman Jackson Fristoe the chance to make his debut by beginning a game for the Bulldogs on Monday. It wasn't perfect, but it was certainly impressive as he tossed three scoreless, hitless innings against the nation's No. 3 team and left the game with MSU in front 1-0. The only blemishes against Fristoe's line were his three walks and two pitches that hit batters. He struck out four.

"I thought Jackson had really good stuff," State head coach Chris Lemonis said. "He showed some composure...I just think you get a little amped. He gets to 1-2 (in the count) and the next thing you know, it's 3-2 because he's trying to throw the best strikeout pitch in the country. He'll figure that out over time."

Moment of the game: Carlisle Koestler limits the damage in the 5th

Mississippi State pitcher Carlisle Koestler walks off the mound on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

The wily veteran Carlisle Koestler didn't have his best day in relief for Mississippi State on Monday. But he still did enough to earn the win for the Bulldogs and might have saved the day for State with his grittiness in the bottom of the fifth.

MSU had already seen a 3-1 lead slip away. Texas Tech scored three runs in the frame to go in front 4-3 and the Red Raiders were looking to add on with the bases loaded and two outs. However Koestler buckled down and got an inning-ending strikeout.

State went into the sixth and retook the lead courtesy of Hancock's two-run homer and the Bulldogs never trailed again. It could've been a much different story though if not for Koestler's escape job.

