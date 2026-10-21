Mississippi State baseball continues to build for the future, with five Diamond Dawgs earning recognition on the Top 150 Freshmen Who Made It to Campus list. Landon Brown, Jake Carbaugh, Denton Lord, Wilson Andersen and Dax Hardcastle headline an impressive group of newcomers arriving in Starkville with high expectations.

The recognition highlights Mississippi State's ability to recruit some of the nation's most talented young baseball players. With a recruiting class that ranked sixth nationally according to Perfect Game, the Bulldogs have added players capable of contributing on the mound, at the plate and throughout the field.

Each freshman brings a different skill set to the program, giving Mississippi State several intriguing options as the team develops its next generation of Diamond Dawgs.

Five Mississippi State Baseball Freshmen Earn National Recognition

The five Mississippi State players featured on the list are ranked No. 19 Landon Brown, No. 24 Jake Carbaugh, No. 30 Denton Lord, No. 38 Wilson Andersen and No. 132 Dax Hardcastle.

Their inclusion reflects the depth of the Bulldogs' incoming talent, particularly among players who have already demonstrated success against high school competition.

1. Landon Brown -- No. 19

Brown headlines Mississippi State's group at No. 19. The talented two-way player attracted interest from professional teams but ultimately chose college baseball over signing a professional contract.

His relationship with Mississippi State pitching coach Justin Parker played an important role in his decision to join the Bulldogs. Although Brown was viewed as a potential pitcher at the next level, his two-way background gives the coaching staff flexibility as he transitions to college baseball.

His development in Starkville will be worth watching as the Bulldogs determine how best to utilize his abilities.

2. Jake Carbaugh -- No. 24

Carbaugh comes to Mississippi State after generating professional interest during the draft process. MLB.com ranked him No. 203 among draft prospects, but the young standout elected to pursue college baseball instead.

He was also the eighth-highest-rated player in Mississippi State's 2026 signing class according to Perfect Game. His decision to join the Bulldogs gives the program another highly regarded prospect with room to develop under the coaching staff.

3. Denton Lord -- No. 30

At South Walton High School, Lord compiled a 16-1 record across two seasons, posting a 1.31 ERA with 172 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings. During his senior season, he struck out 88 batters in 54 2/3 innings while helping his team capture a Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state championship.

Lord also participated in Perfect Game's 2025 All-American Classic, further establishing himself as one of the country's promising pitching prospects.

4. Wilson Andersen -- No. 38

Andersen brings exceptional versatility to Mississippi State. The former Jesuit High School standout excelled as both a pitcher and hitter, helping his team win a Florida Class 4A state championship.

As a senior, Andersen went 11-2 on the mound while hitting .426 with four home runs and 36 RBIs. He also recorded 111 strikeouts across 69 innings pitched.

His combination of power, pitching ability and athleticism makes him one of the most intriguing additions to the Bulldogs' class.

5. Dax Hardcastle -- No. 132

Hardcastle rounds out the group at No. 132. The St. Mary's High School two-way standout chose Mississippi State over several other programs, including Oregon and Vanderbilt.

He brings experience as both a right-handed pitcher and first baseman, giving the Bulldogs another versatile player to develop. With pitching coach Justin Parker helping guide his progression on the mound, Hardcastle will have opportunities to compete for a role in Starkville.

What the Five Freshmen Mean for Mississippi State Baseball

Having five players recognized among the Top 150 Freshmen Who Made It to Campus reinforces the potential of Mississippi State's incoming class.

Brown, Carbaugh, Lord, Andersen and Hardcastle each arrive with impressive credentials and different strengths. Their development could help strengthen the Bulldogs' pitching depth, offensive production and overall roster flexibility.

The rankings do not guarantee immediate success, but they offer another indication of the talent Mississippi State has brought into its program. As the Diamond Dawgs prepare for the challenges ahead, these five freshmen will be names to watch in Starkville.

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