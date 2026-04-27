Bulldogs Gain Ground in Rankings and RPI After Statement Weekend
Most of the time sweeping LSU in a weekend baseball series results in a big boost in both the top 25 rankings, NCAA RPI and every other ranking system in college baseball.
This isn’t one of those years.
Mississippi State got a bump in both the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America Top 25 rankings after three comeback wins against the Tigers to achieve the sweep. The Bulldogs also moved back into contention to be a NCAA Regional host with a No. 15 ranking in the updated RPI standings.
D1Baseball moved the Bulldogs up five spots to No. 10 and Baseball America moved them to the same spot, No. 10, a three-spot rise in those rankings.
Here’s what Baseball America said about Mississippi State in its updated rankings after a weekend sweep of LSU.
“Mississippi State extended its winning streak to eight with a 4-0 week, beating Memphis midweek before sweeping LSU, 10-8, 9-8 and 13-8.
“Junior third baseman Ace Reese, a projected first-rounder, hit three home runs in a 5-for-13 weekend, pushing his season total to 15.”
Mississippi State’s schedule this week will be hard to match. The Bulldogs will face No. 17 Ole Miss for the Governor’s Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. Then they’ll head to Austin, Texas to face the No. 4-ranked (for now) Longhorns.
First pitch for the Governor’s Cup is set for 6 p.m. and will be available for streaming on SECN+.
D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings
- UCLA (39-4)
- North Carolina (36-8)
- Georgia Tech (36-7)
- Texas (32-9)
- Georgia (34-11)
- Oregon State (33-9)
- Texas A&M (33-8)
- Auburn (30-13)
- Coastal Carolina (30-13)
- Mississippi State (34-10)
- Kansas (33-11)
- Southern Miss (31-13)
- Oregon (32-11)
- Florida State (29-14)
- Oklahoma (29-14)
- Nebraska (33-11)
- Ole Miss (31-14)
- West Virginia (28-12)
- Arizona State (31-14)
- Boston College (33-14)
- Southern California (34-11)
- Arkansas (29-16)
- Virginia (29-16)
- Alabama (29-16)
- Florida (29-16)
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
- UCLA Bruins (39-4)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (36-8-1)
- Texas Longhorns (32-9)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (36-7)
- Oregon State Beavers (33-9)
- Auburn Tigers (30-13)
- Georgia Bulldogs (34-11)
- Texas A&M Aggies (33-8)
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (30-13)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-10)
- Kansas Jayhawks (33-11)
- Oklahoma Sooners (29-14)
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles (31-13)
- Boston College Eagles (33-14)
- Florida Gators (29-16)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (29-16)
- Florida State Seminoles (29-14)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-11)
- USC Trojans (34-11)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (28-12)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (31-14)
- Ole Miss Rebels (31-14)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (28-17)
- Tennessee Volunteers (29-15)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (29-16)
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.