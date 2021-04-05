Christian MacLeod is SEC Pitcher of the Week

Mississippi State's ace certainly looked the part this past Thursday night. As a result, Christian MacLeod is now the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week.

MacLeod was bestowed the honor on Monday by the league. It followed a dominant showing against Kentucky in which the left-hander recorded 11 strikeouts over six shutout innings. No Wildcat got further than second base and MacLeod retired 18 of the 20 batters he faced in Thursday's game, including one stretch in which the southpaw sat down 12 straight Kentucky hitters.

"He commanded the fastball really well, but I think he had his best breaking ball of the year, which he needed against some of their really good hitters," MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said of MacLeod's performance against the Wildcats. "When he has all three pitches going like that, he’s really tough to hit."

MacLeod became the third State pitcher to earn an SEC weekly award this year. Previously, Landon Sims was tabbed the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week back in late February and Jackson Fristoe was selected as SEC Freshman of the Week in early March.

With MacLeod and Sims each winning a pitcher of the week honor, it's the first time since 1999 that two different MSU pitchers won the weekly award in the same season. Matt Ginter and Brian Compton pulled off the feat back then.

MacLeod is now the 27th MSU pitcher to win an SEC Pitcher of the Week award all-time. Some have won the honor on multiple occasions though, so State has now had a player win the award 38 times.

Christian MacLeod has won the SEC's Pitcher of the Week award. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

