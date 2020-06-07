MSU baseball signee Kellum Clark says he'll come to State instead of go pro

Heading into this week's MLB Draft, which begins on Wednesday, Mississippi State has its eyes on several of its current players and signees as the Bulldogs try to figure out who'll be a part of their 2021 roster and who will start professional careers. One of those signees removed all question about his decision on Sunday.

Signee Kellum Clark, an infielder, outfielder and pitcher from Brandon, posted to Twitter that he will not go pro and will instead head to Mississippi State. Here is what Clark posted in regards to his decision:

After countless hours of thought and prayer, I have decided that it is best for me to drop out of the 2020 MLB Draft. I would like to thank all of the scouts that have sacrificed their time for me over the past couple of years, and I look forward to continuing the process in 2022. I want to thank my coaches and my family for getting me to where I am today. have dreamed of playing baseball at Mississippi State my whole life. I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in college baseball! See y'all in Starkvegas!!

HAIL STATE!!!!!!

Clark is one of many players that likely saw early professional dreams hampered by what will be a shortened MLB Draft this year. The draft is typically a 40-round event, but due to cost-cutting measures associated with the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year's draft will be just five rounds long. Anyone not drafted can then sign as a free agent, but free agent signing bonuses will be capped at $20,000.

Clark likely would have heard his name called in a normal draft, but there was no guarantee it would have happened in these unique circumstances. As a result, Clark went ahead and made the call to be a Bulldog.

He'll bring with him a talented skill set to Starkville. According to a scouting report from Perfect Game, Clark is a skilled, patient hitter that works the middle of the field and has the potential to increase his ability to hit for power.

At Brandon this past season as a senior, before the year was shut down due to the coronavirus, Clark hit .467 with six doubles and three home runs in 12 games. This followed a monster junior year in which he hit .500 with six doubles and 10 homers.

Clark might could also help out MSU on the mound. As a junior at Brandon, he hurled 16.2 innings and struck out 19 batters, finishing the year with an earned run average of 3.36. This past year, Clark only pitched 5.2 innings. He struck out seven, but did allow six earned runs on 10 hits.

Clark might best fit at Mississippi State as a third baseman, at least initially. What is certain though now is that he'll be wearing Bulldog maroon and white.

It remains to be seen what will happen with State's other current players and signees. MSU head coach Chris Lemonis told Cowbell Corner on Friday that he expects at least shortstop Jordan Westburg and second baseman Justin Foscue to be selected early in the draft and begin pro careers. Pitcher J.T. Ginn might as well.

Two signees to watch include Austin Hendrick and Blaze Jordan. Both could be selected and go pro, though Hendrick appears to be the most likely to do so as multiple mock drafts have him being picked somewhere around the middle of the first round.