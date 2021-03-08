Dogs in the polls: A look at where MSU sits after series win over Kent State

It was a strong few days for Mississippi State baseball last week. Despite a lackluster showing against Kent State on Saturday, the Bulldogs went 3-1 over the previous seven days with a neutral-site win over instate rival Southern Miss and a series victory over the talented Golden Flashes this past weekend. So where did it all land the Bulldogs in this week's national polls? Well, let's have a look.

Before getting there, it's useful to note there are six national polls recognized in Mississippi State baseball's game notes issued to the media for each contest. It's those six polls we'll keep an eye on in this space each week – the D1Baseball poll, the Baseball America poll, the Perfect Game poll, the USA Today poll, the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll.

Also, a frequent question is, 'Well which poll really matters?' The short answer here is, 'None of them'. The only thing that truly matters is what the baseball committee members that put together the NCAA Tournament field think. And those individuals don't release a poll.

However, when you watch a game on television on an ESPN network or online on SEC Network+, it might be notable that the number you see next to MSU's name has typically been the USA Today ranking. That doesn't really mean anything. Different outlets just sometimes use different polls. Here at Cowbell Corner, it's the D1Baseball poll that is used due to the level of trust in that organization's opinion.

OK, now that all of that is out of the way, here is where Mississippi State sits in the aforementioned six polls in the latest rankings released Monday, March 8:

D1 Baseball - No. 3 (no change from last week)

- No. 3 (no change from last week) Baseball America - No. 2 (no change from last week)

- No. 2 (no change from last week) USA Today - No. 4 (previously No. 6)

- No. 4 (previously No. 6) Perfect Game - No. 5 (previously No. 6)

- No. 5 (previously No. 6) Collegiate Baseball Newspaper - No. 8 (previously No. 10)

- No. 8 (previously No. 10) NCBWA - not yet released as of this posting

Mississippi State pitcher Carlisle Koestler reacts during the weekend series against Kent State. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.