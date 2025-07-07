Cowbell Corner

Former Mississippi State Bulldog named to MLB All-Star team

One of Mississippi State's 10 active MLB players will suit up for the AL All-Stars in next week's game at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Taylor Hodges

Athletics right fielder Brent Rooker (25) hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Athletics right fielder Brent Rooker (25) hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mississippi State baseball fans will likely recognize every name in that’ll be in next week’s Major League All-Star Game. But only one player will be familiar in maroon and white.

Former Mississippi State outfielder and designated hitter Brent Rooker, currently with the Athletics, will be a reserve DH for the American League All-Stars. Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn was named the starting DH.

This season, Rooker has a .271/.348/.486 slashing line with 97 total hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 RBIs. He’s also struck out 84 times and walked 40. As of Monday, he has 97 career home runs and is on pace to hit at least 30 home runs for the third consecutive appearance.

Bulldog fans aren’t surprised Rooker is making another All-Star Game appearance after his standout career at Mississippi State. He hit .324/.376/.578 with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs to help Mississippi State win the 2016 SEC championship. The following year, Rooker was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year. He led the SEC with .387 average, 23 home runs and 82 RBIs, the second time ever a player has won the triple crown in the SEC.

Mississippi State currently has 10 former players on MLB active rosters. Rooker is the most deserving of a spot in the All-Star Game, but it won’t be too long before we see Jake Mangum in the annual summer classic.

Mangum made his MLB debut earlier this season with the Tampa Bay Rays and has since posted a .309/.398/.347 with nine doubles, a triple and two home runs, including an electrifying inside-the-park home run.

The 2025 Major League All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 15 at 7 p.m.

Mississippi State Players in MLB

  • Justin Foscue, Texas Rangers
  • J.P. France, Houston Astros
  • Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates
  • J.T. Ginn, Athletics
  • Kendall Graveman, Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Nathaniel Lowe, Washington Nationals
  • Jake Mangum, Tama Bay Rays
  • Brent Rooker, Athletics
  • Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles

