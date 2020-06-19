Mississippi State's Justin Foscue signs with Texas Rangers

It's now official. Mississippi State's Justin Foscue is a professional baseball player.

The second baseman has signed with the Texas Rangers organization according to multiple reports. Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports that Foscue inked with Texas with a signing bonus of $3.25 million.

Foscue was chosen by the Rangers in the first round of last week's MLB Draft with the event's 14th overall selection. The slot value of that pick was $4,036,800. It's not unusual for clubs to sign players for under slot value though, to have more money to spend on additional picks.

It all brings to an end a tremendous MSU career for Foscue that included a pair of College World Series appearances and more. Here is a look back at Foscue's Bulldog history, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations: