Mississippi State signee Austin Hendrick inks with Cincinnati Reds

Austin Hendrick is now a professional baseball player and a multimillionaire.

The Mississippi State baseball signee out of West Allegheny High in Pennsylvania, who was chosen in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month (12th overall), has inked with the Cincinnati Reds according to MLB Pipeline. Hendrick's deal with Cincinnati is for $4 million, a bit below the $4,366,400 slot value of the 12th overall selection.

By signing with the Reds, it now makes it official that the talented Hendrick won't be a Bulldog. Hendrick joins Blaze Jordan as MSU signees who will instead head to professional baseball. Jordan, a third-round pick by Boston, signed with the Red Sox earlier this week for a reported $1.75 million – more than $1 million over his slot value.

Mississippi State of course also had three of the players from its 2020 roster chosen in the draft. Second baseman Justin Foscue and shortstop Jordan Westburg were both first-round choices. Foscue was picked by the Texas Rangers and Westburg went to the Baltimore Orioles. Also, pitcher J.T. Ginn was taken in the third round by the New York Mets.

Of that trio, only Foscue has signed so far. Last week, Foscue inked his Rangers deal for a reported $3.25 million.

That only leaves Westburg and Ginn as players with MSU ties who were picked in the draft but haven't yet reached a deal with the franchises that selected them. However, it is expected both will eventually sign.

Westburg's slot value is $2,365,500, so it's likely a sizable deal awaits him soon. Ginn's slot value is $647,300, but it's probable that he'd be seeking a bonus higher than that in order to sign.