LISTEN: Chris Lemonis on series win, Sunday loss against LSU

The Bulldogs win two out of three in Baton Rouge

Mississippi State will have to settle for two out of three.

The No. 3 Bulldogs fell 8-3 to No. 19 LSU on Sunday. As a result, MSU didn't get to celebrate a sweep down in Baton Rouge. What was still a positive weekend for State had a bit of a sour ending.

So what did MSU head coach Chris Lemonis think of it all? Listen to Lemonis' postgame comments with the audio/video at the top of this page.

Postgame audio is provided courtesy of Ben Portnoy of The Dispatch. Find Portnoy's coverage from onsite in Baton Rouge by CLICKING HERE.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.