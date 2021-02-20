WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's season-opening win over Texas

Mississippi State has started the year with a splash. The No. 7 Bulldogs opened up their season by defeating No. 9 Texas by a score of 8-3 on Saturday at the State Farm College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Following the game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss it all. Watch full video of Lemonis' postgame press conference above.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.