WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's season-opening win over Texas

The Bulldogs topped the Longhorns 8-3
Mississippi State has started the year with a splash. The No. 7 Bulldogs opened up their season by defeating No. 9 Texas by a score of 8-3 on Saturday at the State Farm College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Following the game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss it all. Watch full video of Lemonis' postgame press conference above.

