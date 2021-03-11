FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Chris Lemonis on Wednesday win over Louisiana and more

Bulldogs are now 10-3 this season
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State wrapped up a successful pair of games in the midweek on Wednesday as the No. 3 Bulldogs defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 4-0. For MSU, it was the team's third consecutive shutout victory after also blanking Kent State and Grambling State earlier this week. The Bulldogs improved to 10-3 this season with the victory.

Following Wednesday's game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down the contest and more. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

20210227_BB_vs_Tulane_Harding_LP_0227_BB_vs_Tulane_LP_6278
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: MSU blanks Ragin' Cajuns for third-straight shutout

USATSI_12673474
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis on Wednesday win over Louisiana and more

20210102_MB_vs_Kentucky_Ado_AP_3527
Basketball

Bulldogs open SEC Tournament with Kentucky rematch

IMG_1993
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: MSU arms, bats way too much for Grambling State

USATSI_12741113
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses 10-0 win over Grambling State

USATSI_14158338
Basketball

MSU's Wiggins announces transfer plans

IMG_1962
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Grambling at Mississippi State (Tuesday 3-9-21)

USATSI_10394984
Football

Dak's new deal currently puts MSU third in SEC by 2021 NFL earnings