WATCH: Chris Lemonis on Wednesday win over Louisiana and more

Mississippi State wrapped up a successful pair of games in the midweek on Wednesday as the No. 3 Bulldogs defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 4-0. For MSU, it was the team's third consecutive shutout victory after also blanking Kent State and Grambling State earlier this week. The Bulldogs improved to 10-3 this season with the victory.

Following Wednesday's game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down the contest and more. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

