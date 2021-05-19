WATCH: Chris Lemonis Discusses Midweek Victory Over Jacksonville State and More

MSU's skipper meets with reporters after his Bulldogs get back in the win column.

After a tough weekend against Missouri, No. 10 Mississippi State got back in the win column on Tuesday night with a rain-shortened 6-1 victory over Jacksonville State. The triumph improved MSU to 37-13 overall this season.

Following the game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down the contest and more. You can view Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

