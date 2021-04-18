WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's series win over Ole Miss

The Bulldogs topped the Rebels 7-5 on Sunday to take two out of three for the weekend

Super Bulldog Weekend indeed ended in super fashion for Mississippi State.

No. 4 MSU topped No. 6 Ole Miss 7-5 on Sunday to claim the weekend series between the instate foes. State has now won 16 of its last 19 against Ole Miss overall.

This season, the Bulldogs have now improved to 27-8 overall and 10-5 in SEC action.

Following Sunday's win, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down the victory. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

