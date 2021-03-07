FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis talks no-hitter, series victory over Kent State

Bulldogs improve to 8-3 this season
Author:
Publish date:

After a frustrating Saturday, Sunday looked a lot more like the Mississippi State baseball team most think the 2021 Bulldogs can be. No. 3 MSU bounced back from its disappointing loss 24 hours prior to roll past Kent State 13-0, giving the Bulldogs the weekend series victory as well. As a cherry on top, four State pitchers combined for the school's first no-hitter since 1985. MSU is now 8-3 overall this season.

Following Sunday's game, Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

