WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses Saturday walk-off win over Eastern Michigan

Bulldogs take a 4-1 victory
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State is making a habit out of late, comeback wins this season. The Bulldogs got another walk-off victory Saturday.

No. 3 MSU's bats were baffled all day long and trailed 1-0 headed into the bottom of the ninth before the Bulldogs put together a four-run rally to win, capped by a walk-off, three-run homer by Logan Tanner. State topped Eastern Michigan 4-1. MSU's record improved to 12-3 this season.

After Saturday's game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss the late-game dramatics, Eric Cerantola's strong start on the mound and much more. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Head coach Chris Lemonis' Mississippi State Bulldogs topped Eastern Michigan 4-1 on Saturday. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

