WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses midweek win over Samford

MSU improves to 14-3 this season
Author:
Publish date:

No. 3 Mississippi State won its seventh straight game on Tuesday, topping Samford 10-2 at Dudy Noble Field. The victory improved MSU to 14-3 this season ahead of this coming weekend's start of Southeastern Conference play down at LSU.

After Tuesday's game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down and start to look ahead to the weekend against the Tigers. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page. 

