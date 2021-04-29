FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis previews MSU's weekend series with Texas A&M

State's skipper discusses the Bulldogs and Aggies
Author:
Publish date:

It's another big weekend for Mississippi State.

The No. 6 Bulldogs welcome Texas A&M to Starkville for a three-game weekend series starting on Friday. Before the Aggies come to town, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters on Thursday to discuss both Texas A&M, as well as the status of his own team.

You can watch Lemonis' full pre-Texas A&M press conference with the video at the top of this page.

