LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at South Carolina (Sunday, 5-9-21)

The Bulldogs go for the sweep against the Gamecocks

After a 9-0 win on Friday and a 9-6 victory on Saturday, No. 4 Mississippi State goes for the weekend sweep against No. 19 South Carolina on Sunday.

The Bulldogs turn to freshman right-hander Jackson Fristoe on the mound. The Gamecocks counter with junior righty Thomas Farr as South Carolina tries to salvage a game this weekend.

The Bulldogs turn to freshman right-hander Jackson Fristoe on the mound. The Gamecocks counter with junior righty Thomas Farr as South Carolina tries to salvage a game this weekend.

First pitch is set for around 1 p.m. central.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (35-10, 16-7)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - 1B Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brad Cumbest - LF Kellum Clark - DH Lane Forsythe - SS

Jackson Fristoe - P

No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks (27-17, 11-12)

Brady Allen - CF Andrew Eyster - RF Colin Burgess - C Wes Clarke - DH Josiah Sightler - LF Braylen Wimmer - 2B David Mendham - DH Brennan Milone - 3B George Callil - SS

Thomas Farr - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan flied out to center. One out.

- Allen grounds out to short. Two outs.

- James grounds out to short. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, South Carolina 0

BOTTOM of 1 - South Carolina batting

- Allen struck out swinging. One out.

- Eyster popped out to third. Two outs.

- Burgess walks. Runner at first, two outs.

- Clarke fouled out to first. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, South Carolina 0

TOP of 2 - MSU batting

- Hancock flied out to center. One out.

- Tanner singles to right. Runner at first, one out.

- Dubrule grounds to second. It's a fielder's choice. Tanner is forced out at second. Dubrule safe on throw to first. Runner at first, two outs if the call at first stands. It's under review...And he is indeed deemed safe. So runner at first, two outs.

- Dubrule steals second. Runner at second, two outs.

- Cumbest strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, South Carolina 0

BOTTOM of 2 - South Carolina batting

- Sightler hit by a pitch. Runner at first, no outs.

- Sightler advanced to second on a wild pitch. Runner at second, no outs.

- Wimmer strikes out swinging. Runner at second, one out.

- Mendham with a two-run homer to right field. Wimmer scored on the blast. It's 2-0 South Carolina.

- Milone struck out looking. Two outs, bases empty.

- Callil pops out to second. Inning over.

- END of 2 - South Carolina 2, MSU 0

TOP of 3 - MSU batting

- Clark triples off the top of the wall in right field. They're reviewing to see if it was a homer...They say it's indeed a triple. So runner at third, no outs.

- Forsythe pops out to short. Clark holds at third. Runner at third, one out.

- Jordan is hit by a pitch. Runners now at first and third, one out.

- Jordan steals second. Runners at second and third, one out.

- Allen is walked intentionally. Bases loaded, one out.

- James with a sacrifice fly to deep right field. Clark scores. Score is now South Carolina 2, MSU 1. Jordan advances to third. Runners at first and third, two outs.

- Hancock grounds out to first. Inning over.

- MID 3 - South Carolina 2, MSU 1

BOTTOM of 3 - South Carolina batting

- Allen walked. Runner at first, no outs.

- Eyster struck out swinging. Runner still at first, one out.

- Allen stole second. Runner at second, one out.

- Burgess grounds out to first. Allen moves up to third on the play. Runner at third, two outs.

-

Mississippi State and South Carolina are battling this weekend at Founders Park, home of the Gamecocks. (File photo courtesy of South Carolina athletics)

