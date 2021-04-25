LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (Sunday, 4-25-21)

It's the rubber match of this weekend's three-game series

It's a possible postseason preview in Nashville this weekend. No. 4 Mississippi State is on the road at No. 2 Vanderbilt in a matchup of two of the country's premier baseball programs.

The Commodores topped the Bulldogs 6-2 on Friday. Then, MSU bounced back for a 7-4 win on Saturday. That sets up a decisive rubber match today. Which team will claim this weekend's three-game series?

Keep it tuned right here to Cowbell Corner for live updates. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. central and updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-9, 11-6)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brad Cumbest - LF Josh Hatcher - 1B Lane Forsythe - SS

Jackson Fristoe - P

No. 2 Vanderbilt Commodores (30-7, 12-5)

Enrique Bradfield, Jr. - CF Carter Young - SS Dominic Keegan - 1B Jack Bulger - DH C.J. Rodriguez - C Parker Noland - 2B Isaiah Thomas - RF Cooper Davis - LF Jayson Gonzalez - 3B

Patrick Reilly - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan walks. Runner at first, no outs.

- A wild throw to first on a pickoff attempt goes down the right-field line. Error. Jordan gets all the way up to third. Runner at third, no outs.

- Allen strikes out. Runner at third, one out.

- James walks. Runners at first and third, one out.

- Hancock with a fly ball to left field. Vandy left fielder can't get there. It drops and bounces over him. Ruled a double. Jordan scores. MSU leads 1-0. James advances to third. Hancock at second. Runners at second and third, one out.

- Tanner walks. Bases loaded, one out.

- Dubrule lines a single to left-center. James and Hancock score. MSU leads 3-0. Tanner up to second. Runners at first and second. One out.

-

