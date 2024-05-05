Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Alabama Game 3
Bottom of the 9th
Pulliam
MSU loses 10-5.
Top of the 9th
Nolan Stevens will take over on the mound for MSU.
Stevens gets a strikeout, one down.
Eblin hits a solo home run to left field.
Grant drops a single just past Mershon.
Lebron rips a single into left field.
Hujsak makes the grab, two down.
Hines steps on the bag for the third out.
Bottom of the 8th
Chance grounds a single into left field.
Mershon grounds out to the shortstop, one down. Runner on second.
Jordan lines an RBI double into the left field gap.
Hines strikes out, two down.
Hujsak grounds an RBI single into left field.
Larry works a walk.
Kohler strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 9-5.
Top of the 8th
Ligon issues a leadoff walk.
Petrutz grounds a single into right field.
Snell flies out to deep left field. A run scores.
Ligon gets a strikeout, two down.
Cam Schuelke will take over for Ligon.
Schuelke plunks the first batter he faces.
Tyson Hardin will take over on the mound for Schuelke.
Hardin gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Hujsak drives a solo home way out of the yard.
Larry strikes out looking, one down.
Kohler hits his second home run of the day.
Pulliam flies out to center field, two down.
Powell pops out to end the inning.
MSU trails 8-3.
Top of the 7th
Karson Ligon will take over on the mound for MSU.
Hujsak snags a line drive, one down.
Hines steps on the bag, two down.
Jordan makes the grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Mershon flies out to left field, one down.
Jordan grounds out to the shortstop, two down.
Hines grounds out to the first baseman to end the inning.
MSU trails 8-1.
Top of the 6th
Lebron lines a single past a diving Hines.
Petrutz lays down a bunt single.
Snell grounds into a fielder's choice. Runners on the corners, one down.
Dotson gets a strikeout looking, two down.
Guscette grounds an RBI single into left field.
Dotson gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Braylon Myers will take over on the mound for Alabama.
Pulliam pops out to the first baseman, one down.
Powell grounds out to the first baseman, two down.
Chance pops out to end the inning.
MSU trails 7-1.
Top of the 5th
Petrutz drops a single into center field.
Snell grounds a single into left field.
Cheatham issues a walk to load the bases.
Cheatham gets a big strikeout, one down.
Kohler cannot field it cleanly, and two runs score.
Hamiter grounds an RBI single into center field.
Luke Dotson will come in to pitch for the Bulldogs.
Dotson gets a strikeout, two down.
Dotson gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Hines strikes out looking, one down.
Hujsak is hit by the pitch.
Larry grounds into a fielder's choice. Runner on first, two down. Larry steals second.
Kohler strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-1.
Top of the 4th
Cheatham flips it to Hines, one down.
Pulliam throws to Hines, two down.
Cheatham gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Powell lines a single into left field.
Chance strikes out, one down.
Mershon strikes out, two down.
Jordan will reach on an infield single. Powell is tagged out trying to take third to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-1.
Top of the 3rd
Cole Cheatham will take over on the mound for Auger.
Cheatham gets a strikeout looking, one down.
Kohler makes a throwing error, and Guscette gets to second.
Hujsak makes the grab, two down.
Pulliam makes a nice stop and throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Hujsak lines a single into left field.
Larry flies out to center field, one down.
Hujsak is picked off, two down.
Kohler drives a home run into the plaza in left field.
Pulliam lines out to center field to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-1.
Top of the 2nd
Auger hits the leadoff guy with the pitch.
McCants grounds a single into right field. Runners on the corners.
Auger issues a walk to load the bases.
Hines steps on the bag, one down. A run scores. Runners on second and third.
Grant hits a three-run home run to left field.
Mershon snags a line drive, two down.
Auger issues a another walk.
Kohler throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance flies out to right center, one down.
Mershon works a walk. He steals second.
Jordan pops out to the second baseman, two down.
Hines flies out to shallow left field to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Auger gets a strikeout, one down.
Auger issues a four-pitch walk.
Pulliam makes a nice stop, and throws to Hines. Runner on second, two down.
Nice play by Mershon gets the third out.
Mississippi State Starters
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
DH Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Joe Powell
SP Brooks Auger
Alabama Starters
SS Justin Lebron
LF Ian Petrutz
DH Kade Snell
1B Will Hodo
C Mac Guscette
CF TJ McCants
RF William Hamiter
3B Bryce Eblin
2B Max Grant
SP Ben Hess
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on Alabama at Dudy Noble Field for a pivotal series for both squads. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine games and are now firmly in the mix to potentially host a regional.
However, a series loss to the Crimson Tide would effectively end their hopes, and they are no slouch. Alabama took a series from Arkansas this year, and they are also potentially playing to host.
This is State's most significant home series since 2021, and a series win puts them in the driver's seat to host. The key pitcher for MSU is Tyson Hardin.
It is almost guaranteed that Khal Stephen and Jurrangelo Cijnte will have quality starts, but the backend of the bullpen has sometimes been an issue for State. However, Hardin has stepped up and has pitched great in his last few outings.
Bryce Chance is the key hitter for MSU. Chance has been the lead-off hitter for the past three games, and someone needs to step up and take over that spot for the Bulldogs.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-15) (12-9) versus Alabama Crimson Tide (28-16 (9-12)
When: Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, Sunday at 1 p.m. CT
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend
Series: Alabama holds a 214-207 advantage in this series. The first meeting came on May 1st, 1896.
Last Meeting: Mississippi State won their previous meeting over the Crimson Tide 8-4. Nate Dohm threw four scoreless innings.
Last time out, Crimson Tide: Alabama won their previous game over Ole Miss 10-3. Leadoff hitter Gage Miller went 3-5 with two RBIs.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State won their last game 5-1 over their rival Ole Miss. It was a slow night for the Bulldog offense, but they scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Tyson Hardin and Tyler Davis threw 2.1 scoreless innings to close the game.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Brooks Auger
Alabama Rotation:
Greg Farone
Zane Adams
Ben Hess