Mississippi State Baseball Defeats North Alabama 8-4
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs cap off their nonconference regular season schedule with an 8-4 win over North Alabama. The story of the game was the return of Bulldog pitcher Nate Dohm.
The Indiana native missed the past five weekends due to injury and was the MSU ace to start the season. The long-awaited return exceeded expectations as the hard-throwing righty tossed two perfect innings.
However, it did not start well for MSU as they were tied at two, with the Lions going into the sixth inning. Joe Powell broke the tie with this second home run of the day, a three-run shot.
Another impressive pitcher was Colby Holcombe, who pitched two solid innings and gave up one run on a home run. Cam Schuelke pitched the final 3.2 innings and was his usual self.
The Michigan native gave up two runs and had six strikeouts. It was not a pretty game, but all that mattered was getting the win and avoiding injury.
The Bulldogs stayed on path for hosting a regional, and now they turn their sights to a three-game series with Missouri. State needs to win the series and they will likely host a sweep removes all doubt.
The series starts on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.