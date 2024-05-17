Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Missouri Game 2
Top of the 9th
Auger gets a fly out to center field, one down.
Auger issues a walk.
Jordan makes the grab, two down.
Auger gets a strikeout to end it.
MSU wins 8-2.
Bottom of the 8th
Larry drives a solo home run to left field.
Kohler grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Powell rips a single into center field.
Stevens strikes out, two down.
Long grounds out to end the inning.
MSU leads 8-2.
Top of the 8th
Brooks Auger will take over on the mound for State.
Peer grounds a single into center field.
Mershon makes the grab in shallow center field, one down.
Jordan makes a diving grab, two down.
Lovich smokes a single into center field.
Larry throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Chance grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Mershon flies out to left field, two down.
Jordan will reach on an infield single.
Hines flies out to left field to end the inning.
MSU leads 7-2.
Top of the 7th
Garcia lines a home run into the left field lounge.
Mershon snags a soft line drive, one down.
Kohler throws to Hines, two down.
Kohler throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Powell grounds out to the shortstop, one down.
Nolan Stevens will pinch-hit for Pulliam. Stevens lines out to center field, two down.
Long flies out to end the inning.
MSU leads 7-1.
Top of the 6th
That is five straight strikeouts for Cijntje, one down.
Larry snags a pop-up, two down.
Cijntje hits the batter with the pitch.
Another strikeout for Cijntje ends the inning.
Bottom of the 5th
Carter Rustad is the new Missouri pitcher.
Long strikes out looking, one down.
Chance smokes a single into center field.
Mershon will reach on an error. Runners on the corners, one down.
Jordan rips an RBI double into the left field gap.
Hines pops out to the shortstop, two down.
Larry drives a three-run home run over the left field wall.
Kohler grounds out to end the inning.
MSU leads 7-1.
Top of the 5th
Cijntje gets his fifth strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Cijntje, two down.
Cijntje strikes out the side in the fifth.
Bottom of the 4th
Jordan lines out to center field, one down.
Hines works a walk.
Larry lines a single into left field.
Kohler beats the shift for an RBI single.
Powell lines out to left field, two down. A run scores.
Pulliam grounds out to end the inning.
MSU leads 3-1.
Top of the 4th
Larry throws to Hines, one down.
Austin drives a solo home run over the left field wall.
Hines tosses it to Cijntje, two down.
Cijntje issues a walk.
Garcia lines a single into center field.
Cijntje gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Pulliam strikes out, one down.
Long hits soft line drive back to the pitcher, two down.
Chance is hit by the pitch. He moves to second on a wild pitch.
Mershon strikes out looking to end the inning.
MSU leads 1-0.
Top of the 3rd
Larry makes the grab in shallow right field, one down.
Jordan snags a line drive, two down.
Chance makes the grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Hines smashes a solo home run way over the left field wall.
Larry strikes out, one down.
Kohler strikes out looking, two down.
Powell lines out to center field to end the inning.
MSU leads 1-0.
Top of the 2nd
Cijntje gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Cijntje, two down.
Hines snags a pop-up for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance grounds out to the shortstop, one down.
Mershon grounds out to the third baseman, two down.
Jordan smokes a double off the right field wall.
Jordan is thrown out trying to steal third to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Kohler snags a pop-up, one down.
Cijntje gets a strikeout, two down.
Pulliam makes the grab on the move for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
CF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
2B Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
DH Joe Powell
RF Ethan Pulliam
C Johnny Long
SP Jurrangelo Cijntje
Missouri Lineup
1B Danny Corona
3B Trevor Austin
CF Jackson Lovich
DH Mateo Serna
2B Matt Garcia
C Jedier Hernandez
RF Juju Stevens
SS Drew Culbertson
RF Kaden Peer
SP Bryce Mayer
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers to cap off the regular season for both squads. The Tigers are playing for a chance to make the SEC Tournament, and they need a sweep to keep their chances alive.
The Bulldogs also have significant postseason implications in this series as they are playing to be one of the top 16 national seeds. A series win should be enough, but State needs a sweep to feel really good about it.
MSU is the superior team, but the Tigers have dashed the hopes of Bulldog fans before. In 2021, State was in the thick of the SEC regular season title race, but a series loss to Missouri ended those dreams. However, the Bulldogs did end up winning the national championship.
The key pitcher for this series is Khal Stephen. The tall right-hander leads the SEC in pitched innings, and throwing seven good innings to open the series will do wonders for the shaky Bulldog bullpen.
The key hitter is Joe Powell. The catcher has been hot at the plate, and the Bulldogs need all hands on deck with the postseason nearing.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-18)(15-12) versus Arkansas Razorbacks (22-30) (8-19)
When: Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend
Series: The Bulldogs hold an 11-6 advantage in this series. The first matchup was on May 31st, 2003.
Last Meeting: Missouri won the previous game against the Bulldogs 7-6 on May 1st, 2022. Bulldog second baseman RJ Yeager went 3-5 with two RBIs.
Last time out, Tigers: Missouri lost its previous game 9-7 to Auburn, losing its fifth straight SEC series. Tigers right fielder Trevor Austin went 4-4 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: State won their previous game over North Alabama 8-4. Nate Dohm pitched two perfect innings to start the game, and catcher Joe Powell hit three home runs
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
TBD
