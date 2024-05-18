Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Missouri Game 3
Bottom of the 9th
Hines strikes out, one down.
Larry strikes out, two down.
Kohler strikes out to end it
MSU loses 4-3.
Top of the 9th
Tyler Davis will take over on the mound for State.
Kohler throws to Hines, one down.
Dacis issues a walk.
Austin lines a single into left field.
Kohler tags the runner at third, two down.
Chester throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 8th
O'Brien pops out to the third baseman, one down.
Chester lines a double down the left field line.
Chance is hit by the pitch.
Brock Lucas will take on the mound for Missouri.
Mershon lines out to right field, two down.
Jordan strikes out to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-3.
Top of the 8th
Hardin issues a walk.
Hardin gets a strikeout, one down.
Kohler throws to Chester, two down.
Hardin gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Hines pops out to the second baseman, one down.
Larry works a walk.
Kohler drops a single into left field. Larry is thrown out trying to take third, two down. Kohler moves to second on a throw.
Powell flies out to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-3.
Top of the 7th
Tyson Hardin will take over on the mound for State. Michael O'Brien will take over in center field. Jordan moves to right field for Pulliam.
Kohler throws to Hines, one down.
Hardin gets a strikeout, two down.
Austin drops a single into left field.
Lovich drives a two-run home run over the center field wall.
Kohler throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Powell smashes a solo home run to left field. His fourth of the week.
Pulliam grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Chester strikes out looking, two down.
Chance rips a single into right field.
Mershon rips a single into center field. Runners on the corners.
Jordangrounds out to the third baseman to end the inning.
MSU leads 3-2.
Top of the 6th
Nate Dohm will come in to pitch for MSU. Nate Chester will take over at second base for Cupp.
Kohler throws to Hines, one down.
Dohm gets a strikeout, two down.
Another strikeout for Dohm gets the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Hines grounds out to the first baseman, one down.
Larry flies out to left field, two down.
Kohler strikes out to end the inning.
Tied at 2.
Top of the 5th
Chance makes the grab, one down.
Mershon throws to Hines, two down. Nice play.
Peer lines a single into center field. He moves to second on a wild pitch.
Hines steps on the bag for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Logan Lunceford is the new Tiger pitcher.
Cupp grounds a single into left field.
Chance grounds into a 4-6-3 double play.
Mershon will reach on an error. He gets to second.
Jordan flies out to center field to end the inning.
Tied at 2.
Top of the 4th
Kohn issues a four-pitch walk.
Kohn hits the batter with a pitch.
Luke Dotson will take over for Kohn on the mound.
Both runners advance on a throwing error.
Mershon cannot field it cleanly, and the batter will reach. A run scores.
Dotson hits the batter with a pitch to load the bases.
Culbertson drives a single into left field.
New MSU pitcher is Gavin Black.
Kohler snags a line drive, one down.
MSU turns a double play to end the threat.
Bottom of the 3rd
Jordan is tagged out by the pitcher, one down.
Hines pops out to the third baseman, two down.
Larry grounds a single up the middle into center field. He steals second.
Kohler will reach on an error as the first baseman comes off the bag.
Powell is hit by the pitch to load the bases.
Pulliam pops out to end the inning.
MSU leads 2-0.
Top of the 3rd
Stevens lines a double into left field.
Kohn gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Kohn, two down.
Powell snags a pop-up for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Larry works a walk.
Kohler beats the shift for a single into left field.
Powell walks to load the bases.
Pulliam grounds into a fielder's choice. A run scores. Runners on the corners, one down.
Cupp strikes out looking, two down.
Chance lines an RBI double just past a leaping third baseman.
Mershon strikes out to end the inning.
MSU leads 2-0.
Top of the 2nd
Mershon throws to Hines, one down.
Kohn issues a walk.
Serna grounds a single just past Kohler. Runners on the corners.
Kohn gets a strikeout, two down.
Another strikeout for Kohn gets the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance smokes the first pitch into center field for a single.
Mershon pops out to the shortstop, one down.
Jordan strikes out, two down. Chance moves to third on a throwing error.
Hines strikes out to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Kohn gets a strikeout, one down.
Kohn issues a five-pitch walk.
Mershon throws to Cupp to get the lead out. Runner on first, two down.
Powell throws out the runner for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
CF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
DH Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
C Joe Powell
RF Ethan Pulliam
2B Dylan Cupp
SP Pico Kohn
Missouri Lineup
1B Danny Corona
3B Trevor Austin
CF Jackson Lovich
LF Kaden Peer
2B Matt Garcia
C Mateo Serna
DH Thomas Curry
SS Drew Culbertson
RF Juju Stevens
SP Ryan Magdic
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers to cap off the regular season for both squads. The Tigers are playing for a chance to make the SEC Tournament, and they need a sweep to keep their chances alive.
The Bulldogs also have significant postseason implications in this series as they are playing to be one of the top 16 national seeds. A series win should be enough, but State needs a sweep to feel really good about it.
MSU is the superior team, but the Tigers have dashed the hopes of Bulldog fans before. In 2021, State was in the thick of the SEC regular season title race, but a series loss to Missouri ended those dreams. However, the Bulldogs did end up winning the national championship.
The key pitcher for this series is Khal Stephen. The tall right-hander leads the SEC in pitched innings, and throwing seven good innings to open the series will do wonders for the shaky Bulldog bullpen.
The key hitter is Joe Powell. The catcher has been hot at the plate, and the Bulldogs need all hands on deck with the postseason nearing.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-18)(15-12) versus Arkansas Razorbacks (22-30) (8-19)
When: Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend
Series: The Bulldogs hold an 11-6 advantage in this series. The first matchup was on May 31st, 2003.
Last Meeting: Missouri won the previous game against the Bulldogs 7-6 on May 1st, 2022. Bulldog second baseman RJ Yeager went 3-5 with two RBIs.
Last time out, Tigers: Missouri lost its previous game 9-7 to Auburn, losing its fifth straight SEC series. Tigers right fielder Trevor Austin went 4-4 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: State won their previous game over North Alabama 8-4. Nate Dohm pitched two perfect innings to start the game, and catcher Joe Powell hit three home runs
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
TBD
Missouri Rotation: