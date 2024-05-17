Mississippi State Baseball Tops Missouri 8-2 in Game Two
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs clinch a series victory over Missouri with an 8-2 win. Once again, the Bulldogs used the long ball to get on the board, and it was junior first baseman Hunter Hines who did the damage today.
The lefty crushed a fastball way over the right-field wall. However, the Tigers flexed some power as third baseman Trevor Austin smoked a first-pitch fastball over the left field wall.
State would reclaim the lead in the fourth, Hines drew a one-out walk to start the rally, and back-to-back singles from Amani Larry and Logan Kohler would drive home Hines. Designated hitter Joe Powell would drive home Larry with an RBI flyout.
MSU would break the game open in the fifth as Dakota Jordan smashed an RBI double into the left-field gap. Larry continued to swing a hot bat as he smashed a three-run home run into the left field lounge.
Jurrangelo Cijntje drew the start for the Bulldogs, and he was dominant. The sophomore ambidextrous pitcher worked seven innings, allowed two runs, and struck out nine.
Larry would hit his second home run of the day in the eighth to take an 8-2 lead. Brooks Auger would take over on the mound for State in the eighth.
The Louisiana native worked a pair of scoreless innings to close the game out. The State bullpen has not allowed a run yet this series.
The Bulldogs will go for the sweep tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.