Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. UAB
Mississippi State baseball (18-15, 4-8) was swept by the LSU Tigers over the weekend and now sit in last place in the SEC West. The Diamond Dawgs will look to right the ship against mid-major opponent UAB (21-10) and gain some momentum heading into Super Bulldog Weekend. The Blazers notched a series victory over Florida Atlantic over the weekend and pose a serious threat to the Bulldogs.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and UAB. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
CF Kamren James
C Luke Hancock
DH Logan Tanner
1B Hunter Hines
3B Slate Alford
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
SS Lane Forsythe
LHP Pico Kohn
UAB starting lineup:
2B John Marc Mullins
3B Brandon Willoughby
1B Josh Sears
DH Christian Hall
RF Caleb Floyd
LF Logan Braunschweig
SS Matthew Golda
C Henry Hunter
CF Darryl Buggs
RHP Leo Harris
TOP of 1: UAB batting
Mullins grounded out to shortstop
Willoughby doubled to right field
Sears grounded out to 3b
Hall singled into center field, Willoughby scored
Floyd hit by pitch, Hall advanced to second
Braunschweig singled to left field, Floyd advanced to second, Hall scored
Golda grounded out to 2b
BOTTOM of 1: MSU batting
Yeager popped up foul to 1b
James flied out to left field
Hancock doubled to right field
Tanner singled to center field, Hancock scored
Hines singled into center field, Tanner advanced to third
Alford struck out swinging
End of 1: MSU 1, UAB 2
TOP of 2
Hunter singled to right field
Buggs grounded out to pitcher on sacrifice bunt, Hunter advanced to second
Mullins grounded out to 3b
Willoughby grounded out to 3b
BOTTOM of 2