Follow along as Mississippi State baseball looks to pick up a midweek victory against UAB.

Mississippi State baseball (18-15, 4-8) was swept by the LSU Tigers over the weekend and now sit in last place in the SEC West. The Diamond Dawgs will look to right the ship against mid-major opponent UAB (21-10) and gain some momentum heading into Super Bulldog Weekend. The Blazers notched a series victory over Florida Atlantic over the weekend and pose a serious threat to the Bulldogs.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and UAB. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

CF Kamren James

C Luke Hancock

DH Logan Tanner

1B Hunter Hines

3B Slate Alford

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

SS Lane Forsythe

LHP Pico Kohn

UAB starting lineup:

2B John Marc Mullins

3B Brandon Willoughby

1B Josh Sears

DH Christian Hall

RF Caleb Floyd

LF Logan Braunschweig

SS Matthew Golda

C Henry Hunter

CF Darryl Buggs

RHP Leo Harris

TOP of 1: UAB batting

Mullins grounded out to shortstop

Willoughby doubled to right field

Sears grounded out to 3b

Hall singled into center field, Willoughby scored

Floyd hit by pitch, Hall advanced to second

Braunschweig singled to left field, Floyd advanced to second, Hall scored

Golda grounded out to 2b

BOTTOM of 1: MSU batting

Yeager popped up foul to 1b

James flied out to left field

Hancock doubled to right field

Tanner singled to center field, Hancock scored

Hines singled into center field, Tanner advanced to third

Alford struck out swinging

End of 1: MSU 1, UAB 2

TOP of 2

Hunter singled to right field

Buggs grounded out to pitcher on sacrifice bunt, Hunter advanced to second

Mullins grounded out to 3b

Willoughby grounded out to 3b

BOTTOM of 2