LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Eastern Michigan at MSU (Saturday, 3-13-21)

Bulldogs going for a fifth-straight win
After a 14-0 Mississippi State win on Friday, MSU and Eastern Michigan square off at Dudy Noble Field in the second game of a three-game series starting on Saturday afternoon. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Here are your starting lineups:

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3)

  1. Will Oberg - RF
  2. Mark Kattula - DH
  3. Taylor Hopkins - SS
  4. Nick Jones - C
  5. Christian Bault - 1B
  6. Drake Peggs - CF
  7. Jared Kauffman - 2B
  8. Shane Easter - 3B
  9. Jeff Timko - LF

Justin Meis - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3)

  1. Scotty Dubrule - 2B
  2. Rowdey Jordan - CF
  3. Tanner Allen - RF
  4. Kamren James - 3B
  5. Luke Hancock - C
  6. Logan Tanner - DH
  7. Josh Hatcher - 1B
  8. Brad Cumbest - LF
  9. Lane Forsythe- SS

Eric Cerantola - P

Alright, it's time to play ball!

TOP of 1 - Eastern Michigan batting

- Oberg hit by pitch. Runner at first, no outs.

- Kattula grounds to shortstop and it's a 6-3 double play. Oberg out at second. Bases empty, two outs.

- Hopkins hit by pitch. Runner at first, two outs.

- Jones grounds out to second. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Eastern Michigan 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Scotty Dubrule grounds out to second. One out, bases empty.

- Rowdey Jordan strikes out swinging. Two outs, bases empty.

- Tanner Allen strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Eastern Michigan 0

TOP of 2 - Eastern Michigan batting

