LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Grambling at Mississippi State (Tuesday 3-9-21)

Only a couple of days after a combined no-hitter and a dominant win over Kent State (highlights of that victory in the video at the top of this page), Mississippi State is back in action Tuesday night. The No. 3 Bulldogs host Grambling State in the first of two midweek games this week for MSU. Mississippi State is also set to battle Louisiana on Wednesday at Dudy Noble Field.

Tuesday though, it's Grambling State and it's a Tiger team that is winless for the season. Grambling State sits at 0-7. So far this year, the Tigers were swept by Memphis and Southern University in three-game sets. Grambling State also has suffered a setback to Louisiana Monroe. The Tigers have been out-scored 72-36 over their seven games this season.

Keep it right here, or come back throughout the night, for live play-by-play updates of the game. Remember if you stay here, BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Alright, the lineups are in. Let's have a look:

Grambling State Tigers (0-7)

Cameron Phelts - CF Jeremy Almaguer - 2B J. Percival - LF C. Bufford - SS J. Smith - 1B N. Wright - RF K. Mack - DH K. Breaux - C C. Mervilus - 3B

K. Boykins Jr. - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-3)

Scotty Dubrule - 2B Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock- C Josh Hatcher - 1B Tanner Leggett - DH Brad Cumbest - LF Lane Forsythe- SS

Will Bednar - P

MSU lineup notes: Will Bednar is starting on the mound for the first time this season and it has to be a welcome sight for the Bulldogs. Bednar entered this year expected to be a member of MSU's weekend starting rotation, however he was scratched from his start on opening weekend due to what head coach Chris Lemonis has said was a neck ailment. Bednar then wasn't seen on the mound until this past Friday when he entered against Kent State and pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts. Now though, Bednar begins a game and one has to think it's a sign he's working back towards getting in State's weekend starting rotation mix. With weekend starters Christian MacLeod and Eric Cerantola both struggling, Lemonis might not be far from having to find replacements. Bednar is surely a candidate to earn back a role he might've had all along had he not been injured. Lineup-wise, Luke Hancock will catch tonight and give Logan Tanner a night off behind the plate. That'll allow Tanner Leggett to get some at-bats as a designated hitter. Also noteworthy that Lane Forsythe is again at shortstop after his no-hitter-saving catch on Sunday.

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Grambling State batting

- Phelts doubles down the right-field line. After not allowing a hit on Sunday, MSU surrenders a hit to the first batter tonight. Runner at second, no outs.

- Phelts is caught trying to steal third, but we'll have a replay review...Still reviewing. This is an incredibly long review....And he is indeed out. One out, bases empty.

- Almaguer strikes out swinging. Two outs, bases empty.

- Percival strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Grambling 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Scotty Dubrule walks. Runner at first, no outs.

- Rowdey Jordan with a slow roller to the pitcher. He's thrown out at first but Dubrule moves to second. Runner at second, one out.

- Tanner Allen flies out to right field. Dubrule tags up and advances to third. Runner at third, two outs.

- Kamren James flies out to left field. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Grambling State 0

TOP of 2 - Grambling State batting

- Bufford strikes out swinging. One out, bases empty.

- Smith strikes out swinging. Two outs, bases empty.

- Wright strikes out swinging. That's five Ks for Bednar. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, Grambling State 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Luke Hancock pops out to shortstop. One out, bases empty.

- Josh Hatcher flies out to centerfield. Two outs, bases empty.

- Leggett strikes out looking. Inning over.

- END of 2 - MSU 0, Grambling State 0

TOP of 3 - Grambling State batting

- MSU to the bullpen. Dylan Carmouche now pitching.

- Mack fouled out to third. One out, nobody on base.

- Breaux walked. Runner at first, one out.

- Mervilus strikes out swinging. Runner at first, two outs.

- Phelts strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 3 - MSU 0, Grambling State 0

BOTTOM of 3 - MSU batting

- Brad Cumbest singles to centerfield. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Lane Forsythe singles to centerfield. Cumbest to second. Runners at first and second with nobody out.

- Scotty Dubrule sacrifice bunt. He's out at first. Cumbest moves up to third and Forsythe moves up to second. Runners second and third with one out.

-

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.