LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Kent State at Mississippi State (Saturday 3-6-21)

After an 8-3 win on Friday night (see highlights of that with the video at the top of this page), No. 3 Mississippi State is going for the series win over Kent State on Saturday at Dudy Noble Field. First pitch is set for around 2 p.m. central. The sun is out and it's around 60 degrees. It's a beautiful day for baseball in Starkville. If you're looking for a place to keep up with things, well you've come to the right spot.

Alright, the lineups are in. Let's have a look:

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3)

Cam Touchette - RF Ben Carew - LF Michael Turner - 1B Justin Miknis - C Justin Kirby - DH Mack Timbrook - SS Collin Mathews - CF Kevin Dobos - 3B Michael McNamara - 2B

Luke Albright - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Scotty Dubrule - 2B Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Luke Hancock - DH Kamren James - SS Landon Jordan - 3B Brandon Pimentel - LF

Eric Cerantola - P

MSU lineup notes: It's the same lineup from Friday night for MSU with one notable exception. Brandon Pimentel will make his season debut for the Bulldogs as he starts in left field and hits in the No. 9 spot in the lineup. It'll be interesting to see if Pimentel can have a good day. He was MSU's primary left fielder last year before the season was shut down, and despite a ton of potential, he struggled mightily. Can he show signs of improvement today and potentially work his way into further opportunities over the rest of this year? We'll soon see.

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Kent State batting

- Touchette grounds out to second. One out, bases empty.

- Carew grounds out to third. Two out, bases empty.

- Turner grounds out to second. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Kent State 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Rowdey Jordan flies out to left field. One out, bases empty.

- Scotty Dubrule grounds out to pitcher. Two outs, bases empty.

- Tanner Allen grounds out to shortstop. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Kent State 0

TOP of 2 - Kent State batting

- Miknis walks. Runner at first with nobody out.

- Kirby singles to right field. Miknis goes to second. Runners at first and second with no outs.

- Timbrook hit by a pitch. Miknis to third. Kirby to second. Bases loaded with no outs.

- Mathews strikes out looking. Bases loaded, one out.

- Dobos strikes out looking. Bases loaded, two outs.

- McNamara slow chopper to third. Infield single and it drives in a run. Miknis scores, Kirby to third. Timbrook to second. It's now 1-0 Kent State. Bases loaded, two outs.

- Touchette walks. Kirby scores. Timbrook to third. McNamara to second. It's 2-0 Kent State. Bases loaded, two outs.

- Carew strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 2 - Kent State 2, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Logan Tanner strikes out looking. One out, bases empty.

