Former Mississippi State LHP Ethan Small Reportedly Promoted By Milwaukee Brewers

Former Bulldog Ethan Small is being called up by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up former Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Ethan Small, according to a report from ESPN.com's Jeff Passan. 

The marks the first time Small has been promoted to the big leagues since he was originally selected by the team at No. 28 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. According to MLB Pipeline, Small is the seventh-rated prospect within the Brewers' farm system 

Small has been impressive over eight starts in Triple A at Nashville this season, logging a 1.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across 38.1 innings. 

He's considered one of the greatest left-handed pitchers in MSU baseball history, garnering attention in 2018 and beyond after he was forced to miss the entirety of the 2017 season with an elbow injury he underwent Tommy John surgery for. He started 18 games, striking out 122 batters and walking 33 over 101.1 innings. In the following season, he posted a 10-2 record, 1.93 ERA, 107.0 IP, 61 hits, 32 walks and 176 strikeouts -- a program record that also led the country.

He is set to make his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs at 12:05 p.m CT. Depending on how Small performs, it wouldn't be surprising to see him replace Freddy Peralta (lat), who still doesn't have a clear timeline on when he'll return from the 15-day injured list.

