How to Watch Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, Rounds 2-10

The first day of the 2021 MLB Draft is in the books.

We saw four SEC players taken on Sunday evening, including Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Will Bednar. The former Bulldog who was such an essential piece of the team's run for the national title is headed to California after he was selected at No. 14 overall by the San Francisco Giants.

Other players who participated in the College World Series Finals on Vanderbilt's side also came off the board. Right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter was taken at No. 2 overall by the Texas Rangers, while fellow right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker was taken at No. 10 overall by the New York Mets.

The action continues on Monday as teams make selections in rounds 2-10 and Competitive Balance Round B on Day 2 of three of the event.

The draft will conclude on Tuesday when the last day of the draft kicks off at

Here's a look at how you can catch it, regardless of where you are.

Event information: 2021 MLB Draft, Day 2

Where: Bellco Theater, Denver, Colorado

Start time: 12 p.m. CT on Monday, July 12

Online live stream: MLB.com