Mississippi State Baseball: Three Diamond Dawgs Named to All-SEC Teams

Three of Mississippi State baseball's top athletes were named to All-SEC Teams on Monday afternoon.

RJ Yeager, a second baseman who transferred from Mercer, was the only Diamond Dawg selected to the First Team All-SEC. Catcher Logan Tanner was named to both the Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team. Hunter Hines was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team for his efforts as a designated hitter and infielder. 

Despite spending just one season in maroon and white, Yeager made a huge impact in the SEC. The graduate student had some struggles early in the year but heated up heading into conference play. He finished the 2022 season with a team-high .317 batting average, 18 home runs, 15 doubles and 56 RBI. 

Tanner was a reliable catcher for the Diamond Dawgs and showed why he is projected to be an early pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He totaled 59 hits on 207 at-bats with 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and seven home runs. Defensively, Tanner was one of the best at his position in the nation with 458 putouts and a .990 fielding percentage. 

As a freshman, Hines lit up the Mississippi State offense. He served as a designated hitter for the majority of the season with a few appearances at first base. The slugger out of Madison had a .300 batting average and totaled 63 hits, 53 RBI, 13 doubles, one triple and 16 home runs. 

SEC Baseball Awards

Co-Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Co-Player of the Year: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia 

Coach of the Year: Tony Vitello, Tennessee 

First Team All-SEC

C: BT Riopelle, Florida

1B: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

2B: RJ Yeager, Mississippi State

3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt 

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

RP: Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky

DH/UT: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt 

Second Team All-SEC

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Josh Day, Missouri 

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF: Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Rock, Texas A&M

SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee 

SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee 

RP: Blake Burkhalter, Auburn

DH/UT: Brandt Belk, South Carolina (tie)

DH/UT: Austin Bost, Texas A&M (tie)

Freshman All-SEC Team

Chase Burns, SP, Tennessee

Drew Beam, SP, Tennessee

Hunter Elliott, SP, Ole Miss

Hagan Smith, SP, Arkansas 

Carter Holton, SP, Vanderbilt

Devin Futral, SP, Vanderbilt

Brady Tygart, RP, Arkansas

Dylan Ray, RP Alabama (tie)

Chris Cortez, RP, Texas A&M (tie)

Brandon Neely, P, Florida

Michael Braswell, INF/P, South Carolina

Hunter Hines, INF/OF, Mississippi State

Blake Burke, 1B/OF, Tennessee

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Blake Rambusch, Auburn

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee 

SP: Connor Noland, Arkansas

