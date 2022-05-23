Mississippi State Baseball: Three Diamond Dawgs Named to All-SEC Teams
One talented trio of Mississippi State baseball student-athletes was named to various All-SEC Teams on Monday afternoon.
RJ Yeager, a second baseman who transferred from Mercer, was the only Diamond Dawg selected to the First Team All-SEC. Catcher Logan Tanner was named to both the Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team. Hunter Hines was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team for his efforts as a designated hitter and infielder.
Despite spending just one season in maroon and white, Yeager made a huge impact in the SEC. The graduate student had some struggles early in the year but heated up heading into conference play. He finished the 2022 season with a team-high .317 batting average, 18 home runs, 15 doubles and 56 RBI.
Tanner was a reliable catcher for the Diamond Dawgs and showed why he is projected to be an early pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He totaled 59 hits on 207 at-bats with 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and seven home runs. Defensively, Tanner was one of the best at his position in the nation with 458 putouts and a .990 fielding percentage.
As a freshman, Hines lit up the Mississippi State offense. He served as a designated hitter for the majority of the season with a few appearances at first base. The slugger out of Madison had a .300 batting average and totaled 63 hits, 53 RBI, 13 doubles, one triple and 16 home runs.
SEC Baseball Awards
Co-Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU
Co-Player of the Year: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn
Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia
Coach of the Year: Tony Vitello, Tennessee
First Team All-SEC
C: BT Riopelle, Florida
1B: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn
2B: RJ Yeager, Mississippi State
3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee
SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia
RP: Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky
DH/UT: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M
3B: Jacob Berry, LSU
SS: Josh Day, Missouri
OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida
OF: Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Rock, Texas A&M
SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee
SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee
RP: Blake Burkhalter, Auburn
DH/UT: Brandt Belk, South Carolina (tie)
DH/UT: Austin Bost, Texas A&M (tie)
Freshman All-SEC Team
Chase Burns, SP, Tennessee
Drew Beam, SP, Tennessee
Hunter Elliott, SP, Ole Miss
Hagan Smith, SP, Arkansas
Carter Holton, SP, Vanderbilt
Devin Futral, SP, Vanderbilt
Brady Tygart, RP, Arkansas
Dylan Ray, RP Alabama (tie)
Chris Cortez, RP, Texas A&M (tie)
Brandon Neely, P, Florida
Michael Braswell, INF/P, South Carolina
Hunter Hines, INF/OF, Mississippi State
Blake Burke, 1B/OF, Tennessee
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Blake Rambusch, Auburn
SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
SP: Connor Noland, Arkansas