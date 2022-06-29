Amani Larry, an infielder that spent last season at the University of New Orleans, announced his intentions to transfer to Mississippi State on Tuesday.

Larry led the Privateers in nearly every offensive category in 2022. The rising junior finished the season with a .370 batting average and recorded 78 hits, 67 runs scored and 56 RBI. He had 13 doubles, two triples and nine home runs as well as 16 stolen bases. Larry also proved himself as having a great eye for the ball, accumulating 32 walks on the year while striking out just 29 times.

Defensively, Larry was a nearly-perfect second baseman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound speedster boasted a .987 fielding percentage with just three errors in 53 games played. He played a major role in helping his infield turn an incredible 99 double plays.

Larry received First Team All-Conference honors and was named the Southland Newcomer of the Year at the end of the season as a result of his hard work and undeniable talent.

Before playing at UNO, Larry spent his freshman year at East Central Community College in Mississippi. He appeared in 16 games for the Warriors in 2020 and posted a .373 batting average with 17 runs scored, 12 RBI and one home run before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. An extra year of eligibility as a freshman allowed him to return in 2021, and he continued to improve. Larry ended his first full year of collegiate baseball with a .400 batting average, .518 on-base percentage, 53 runs and 43 RBI.

Larry is the latest pickup from the transfer portal for Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis and his staff, but he likely won't be the last. With so many student-athletes likely leaving the Diamond Dawgs to play professionally or seek more playing time at another school, Larry could quickly and easily fit right in with the talented SEC team.