"Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State's First National Title" is a new SEC Network film that highlights the Diamond Dawgs' historic 2021 season.

Nearly a year after Mississippi State baseball won the College World Series, a documentary retelling the story of the team's success will be shown on national television.

"Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State's First National Title" will air on SEC Network tonight at 6 p.m. CT. It will detail the Diamond Dawgs' success in the College World Series and the aftermath of one of the greatest nights in the university's history. Interviews with head coach Chris Lemonis, a handful of former and current Mississippi State baseball players, Bulldog legends across other sports and more will be shown.

The time is perfect for the film's premiere, especially after the events of the 2022 baseball season. The Diamond Dawgs had a difficult year that was plagued by injuries, heartbreakers and an 11-game SEC losing streak to end the season. The team did not make it to the NCAA postseason or the SEC Tournament in Hoover.

Ahead of the release of "Banner Year," the SEC Network hosted a Twitter Space. This allowed those people who played a role in Mississippi State's championship to promote and discuss the film while other Twitter users had the opportunity to listen in.

Tanner Allen, a member of the National Championship team and the 2021 SEC Player of the Year, was one of the key speakers who offered some "sneak peaks" of what fans should expect to see in the documentary. According to a tweet by Theo DeRosa of the Columbus Dispatch, Allen offered an intriguing hint that left some feeling confused and a bit apprehensive.

"Not a lot of people know what went on behind the scenes," Allen said. "There will be a lot of people who will be shocked when they see what actually went on."

"Banner Year" will air beginning at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. There will be a rerun of the documentary at 10 p.m. CT for those who wish to watch it later.