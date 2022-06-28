Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest is giving back to his community in a big way.

Cumbest took to Facebook on Monday morning to announce that he will be offering private lessons for local children that are over the age of eight during the next few weeks. The price of lessons is 40 dollars for a half-hour session and 60 dollars for an hour of private practice with one of MSU's top players for the 2022 season. Additional information -- including times for lessons, a phone number to contact and forms of payment -- is included in the Facebook post.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound graduate proved himself last season for the Diamond Dawgs. Cumbest started 56 games for the team and posted a .302 batting average with 61 hits, 39 RBI and 40 runs scored. In terms of extra bases, he totaled 12 doubles and 15 home runs, including a crucial walk-off to secure a series victory over Ole Miss for his team.

Cumbest made a huge jump between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, much of which is likely attributed to the amount of focus he put into baseball after spending years as a dual-sport athlete. He put up bigger numbers in just about every category and remained consistent at the plate for much of the season.

Children who are interested in working with Cumbest might only have a few weeks to do so. He is ranked 172nd on the MLB's list of the nation's top prospects ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft, which will start on July 17. With his rise to the professional ranks looking incredibly likely, Cumbest will be moving on to bigger things quickly.