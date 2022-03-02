Cumbest, Stinnett stand out in 2-1 victory Over Grambling

Skip to main content

Cowbell Corner Diamond Dawgs of the Game: Brad Cumbest and Parker Stinnett Lead Team over Grambling

MSU held on to defeat Grambling thanks to impressive performances by outfielder Brad Cumbest and pitcher Parker Stinnett.

Mississippi State picked up a key midweek victory over Grambling when the Diamond Dawgs defeated the Tigers by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday evening

MSU improved to 5-3 on the season, thanks to superb pitching and the offense picking up at the right times. For the second game in a row, left fielder Brad Cumbest played the biggest role offensively for the Bulldogs. He was rivaled defensively by right-handed pitcher Parker Stinnett, who pitched four scoreless innings of play to hold off the threatening Grambling offense near the end of the game.

Cumbest struggled some last season, but he put in plenty of work during the offseason to come back stronger than ever. In Tuesday's matchup, he went 1-for-2 at the plate with one run scored, one RBI and a home run. Cumbest now leads the team with three home runs on the season--all of which have come in the last three games. Cumbest also boasts a .455 earned run average that has steadily gone up through the first few weeks of the season.

Stinnett struggled some in his first two appearances of the season in losses to Long Beach State and Northern Kentucky. His performance against Grambling gave him some much-needed confidence and proved that he does have the ability to execute in big moments. Through four innings pitched, Stinnett gave up only two hits while allowing zero runs to score and striking out a season-high eight batters faced. He had some difficulties when he first entered the game but managed to work through it. Stinnett finished the night with three consecutive strikeouts at the top of the ninth inning to pick up a win for his Bulldogs. 

The Diamond Dawgs will face a big challenge on Wednesday against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, who are 5-2 on the season. Cumbest will play a huge role in leading the team to victory, while Stinnett will enjoy some well-deserved rest. The game will begin at 6 p.m. CT at Trustmark Park in Pearl. 

