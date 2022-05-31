Skip to main content

Mississippi State Outfielder Brayland Skinner Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State baseball outfielder Brayland Skinner has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Mississippi State senior outfielder Brayland Skinner has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Jack Byers of Rivals.com on Tuesday afternoon.

This is an understandable move for Skinner, who saw only limited action in 2022 with eight appearances and four starts for the Bulldogs with a .273 batting average over 33 at-bats.

He had a solid junior campaign in 2021, his first year as a Diamond Dawg, appearing in 50 contests with 21 starts in left field. He posted an average of .205 with 17 hits in 83 at-bats, including three doubles, a triple and a home run. 

Skinner spent his first two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he started 12 games in 2020 and appeared in 46 games with 45 starts in 2019, named First-Team Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.

With the move to transfer, Skinner joins the ranks of former Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Tayler Montiel, catcher Gray Bane, outfielder Revy Higgins III, left-handed pitcher Andrew Walling, right-handed pitcher Mikey Tepper, right-handed pitcher Bradley Wilson and outfielder Matt Corder in the portal.

Skinner will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he lands due to the 2020 COVID season. 

