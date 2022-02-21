Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi Baseball Players Talk 12-4 Win Over Long Beach State

Mississippi State baseball players met with the media Sunday after the Bulldogs avoided being swept to start the season.

Mississippi State baseball didn't exactly start the season hot as it opened against the Long Beach State Dirtbags on Friday, dropping 3-0 in a game that left much to be desired offensive.

Day 2 wasn't much better as LBSU's bats came alive and the Bulldogs fell 13-3, with just one more game to play in the series. But Mississippi State refused to be swept, looking much more like a team that just won a national title as the Diamond Dawgs secured a dominant, 12-4 victory on Sunday to get their first victory of the season and show they could find themselves in the face of adversity.

Sophomore pitcher Cade Smith was one of the biggest highlights of the game, outstanding on the mound as he pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up just one hit and charged with one run, pitching 68 times -- 43 of which went for strikes as he retired six batters.

Watch below to hear everything Smith and Matt Corder had to say after the meaningful win:

Read More

USATSI_16346704
Baseball

Watch: Mississippi State's Matt Corder, Cade Smith Talk 12-4 Win Over Long Beach State

By Crissy Froyd
40 seconds ago
Chris Lemonis Press Conference 02/20/2022
Baseball

Watch: Chris Lemonis Talks 12-4 Win Over Long Beach State

By Crissy Froyd
2 hours ago
USATSI_16346789 (3)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: The Good, The Bad and The Uncertain After Opening Weekend

By Elizabeth Keen
3 hours ago
USATSI_17733646
Basketball

Two Big Wins for Mississippi State Men's Basketball Preserve Slim Tournament Hopes

By Elizabeth Keen
4 hours ago
USATSI_16332979
Baseball

Bulldogs Refuse to be Swept, Down Long Beach State 12-4

By Crissy Froyd
18 hours ago
USATSI_12155140
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/20/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
23 hours ago
USATSI_16333174 (1)
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (2/20/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_12922868 (5)
Baseball

Mississippi State Falls 13-3 to Long Beach State in Game 2 of Series

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 19, 2022