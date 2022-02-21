Watch: Mississippi State's Matt Corder, Cade Smith Talk 12-4 Win Over Long Beach State

Mississippi State baseball players met with the media Sunday after the Bulldogs avoided being swept to start the season.

Mississippi State baseball didn't exactly start the season hot as it opened against the Long Beach State Dirtbags on Friday, dropping 3-0 in a game that left much to be desired offensive.

Day 2 wasn't much better as LBSU's bats came alive and the Bulldogs fell 13-3, with just one more game to play in the series. But Mississippi State refused to be swept, looking much more like a team that just won a national title as the Diamond Dawgs secured a dominant, 12-4 victory on Sunday to get their first victory of the season and show they could find themselves in the face of adversity.

Sophomore pitcher Cade Smith was one of the biggest highlights of the game, outstanding on the mound as he pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up just one hit and charged with one run, pitching 68 times -- 43 of which went for strikes as he retired six batters.

Watch below to hear everything Smith and Matt Corder had to say after the meaningful win: