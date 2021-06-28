Mississippi State baseball: 3 things to know about Tanner Leggett

Three things to know about the man who sent the Bulldogs to the College World Series finals.

Most people have been talking about Tanner Allen when it comes to Mississippi State baseball's latest wins in the 2021 College World Series.

But while Allen was most definitely a factor in the Bulldogs' most recent success as they downed the Texas Longhorns, 4-3, we were talking about a different Tanner by the time the game was over with.

That guy was Tanner Leggett, who walked off the Longhorns to secure the one-run victory for MSU at the bottom of the ninth inning.

Here's a look into three things to know about Leggett, who a lot of the country wasn't familiar with before yesterday.

1. He started off at a JUCO.

Leggett's college baseball career didn't begin at MSU. He joined the Bulldogs as a JUCO transfer product, originally playing for Northwest Mississippi Community College out of high school.

At NWCC, Leggett led the team in doubles (13), sacrifice hits (10) and fielding assists (103) on his freshman season. He appeared in 42 games, starting 41 of those contests that year.

In his sophomore season, also played at NWCC, he both appeared in and started 47 games. He led the team in runs scored (47), sacrifice flies (5), sacrifice hits (4) and fielding assists (101). Leggett reached base in 40 of 47 games and scored a run in 34 of 47 games.

2. Quite a productive high school prospect.

Before he headed off to NWCC and eventually went on to join MSU, Leggett played out his high school career at Central Hinds Academy. Leggett was a four-time captain and team MVP, earning an honorable mention all-region from Perfect Game as a senior.

He also earned all-state honors and District 3A MVP honors as a senior after being named District 3A Defensive MVP as a junior and being named All-District 3A in all four seasons of his high school career.

3. Leggett the four-sport athlete.

Baseball isn't the only thing Leggett is good at. He lettered four times in basketball, football and soccer. Leggett helped Central Hinds to four consecutive Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Division II state championships in soccer. He finished out his soccer career with both the MAIS and CHA record for career goals scored (76).