Mississippi State rolled over JSU on the diamond with a 17-2 run-rule victory on Tuesday night.

RJ Yeager went 2-for-4 at the plate with a grand slam, three runs scored and six RBI. Kamren James had a stellar night at the plate as well with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored while batting 3-for-4. Hunter Hines, Slate Alford and Kellum Clark each scored two runs. Alford also had two RBI. Jack Walker started on the mound and gave up no runs on two hits and four walked batters.

Although Jackson State threatened with two on base in the top of the first inning, Mississippi State ultimately struck first with a solo home run by James in the bottom of the frame to take a 1-0 lead.

The Diamond Dawgs kept that momentum going in the second inning: Hines had a leadoff double, Slate Alford singled and Kellum Clark walked to load the bases with no outs. Brad Cumbest advanced each runner on a sacrifice fly to the warning track, then Leggett singled to the shortstop to drive home another run and make the score 3-0. The hits didn't stop coming-- Yeager doubled down the left-field line to send two more home. He later scored after stealing third base uncontested and running home on a wild pitch. MSU put up a total of five runnings in the inning to push the score to 6-0.

After a few scoreless frames from both teams, the Bulldogs put another crooked number on the board. Once again, it came at the hands of James, who drove in Cumbest on a double to the outfield wall. Luke Hancock singled to the outfield to bring home James and give his team the 8-0 advantage heading into the top of the fifth inning.

In a wild turn of events, shortstop Lane Forsythe came in to pitch at the top of the fifth inning. He struggled to start-- giving up a walk and a two-run home run-- to hand JSU its first two runs of the day. Forsythe followed his slow startup with a strikeout, flyout and groundout to get out of the frame.

After walks to Hines and Alford, Clark singled to load the bases for left fielder Jess Davis' first at-bat. Davis hit a sacrifice fly out to center field to bring home a run and give State the 9-2 lead. Yeager walked, and James had his third hit of the night with a double down the left-field line to drive in two more runs. Both Yeager and James scored on an error to make the score 13-2.

As if an 11-run lead wasn't enough, Yeager blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning with a soaring grand slam to give the home team a 17-2 advantage. James was quick to credit Yeager after the game and said that his teammate challenges every pitcher he faces.

"I think RJ has done a really good job, and he's going to make you work for it," James said. "He's not just going to give you an easy at-bat."

Jackson Fristoe came in to pitch at the top of the seven in hopes of securing the run-rule victory. He walked the first batter he faced, then settled in with a strikeout and a groundout that turned into a double play to close the game. The Diamond Dawgs walked away with a 17-2 midweek victory.

With the win, Mississippi State picked up some momentum heading into the second half of SEC play. The Bulldogs will certainly need that this weekend, as they head north to face in-state rival Ole Miss in a three-game series. The Rebels have struggled as of late, but MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said that they

"It means a little more, and I think we'll get their best," Lemonis said. "You know, sure seems like a lot of us are struggling right now. So I think it'll be an interesting weekend."

The series will begin on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.