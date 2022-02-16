Who Is the Bulldogs' Best Fit at Designated Hitter This Season?

Mississippi State's baseball season is days away, and the final preparations are currently underway.

The Bulldogs will see plenty of returners, as well as some talented newcomers, take the field over the next few months. Some positions are predictable, while others might still be up in the air. One of the most important-- yet unsung-- positions is the designated hitter. This particular position only plays offense, but being one of nine batters in the lineup is an important role to play. MSU will be looking to build off of the success they had at that position last season, and they have quite a few options to choose from.

Here are a few possible players who could serve as Mississippi State's designated hitter on opening weekend.

Kellum Clark

Clark could fill a defensive position due to his versatility, but right now, he seems like the most obvious choice for the DH position. He filled this role quite well last season and appeared in 33 games for the Bulldogs. Clark posted a .237 batting average with 16 runs batted in, 22 runs scored and five home runs. His incredibly powerful swing helped his team in key moments last season: for example, Clark started the comeback against Virginia in the eighth inning of their College World Series matchup.

Tanner Leggett

If the Bulldogs are looking for a veteran with plenty of experience, then Leggett is a perfect choice. The senior spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College after graduating from Central Hinds Academy. Last season, Leggett played in 42 games and finished the year with a .235 batting average, 18 runs scored and 10 RBIs. Leggett never cracked under pressure-- remember when he hit the game-winning line drive against Texas to send Mississippi State to the CWS Finals?

Davis Meche

Meche might seem like a long shot compared to the other two, but he certainly has potential. Despite only playing in 10 games last season, he held his own with a .250 batting average, four runs scored and one run batted in. That's not bad for a rookie with very limited playing time-- just imagine what he could look like after having an offseason to continue training.

Could a true freshman shine as a designated hitter? Some certainly can. As of right now, the rookies who seem most likely to serve in that position are Hunter Hines, Slate Alford and Aaron Downs. Although the entire freshman class is arguably one of the most talented in the country, these three stand out and have risen to the challenge. Even if they don't see time as designated hitters during the various weekend series, expect each of them to shine in midweek games as they grow into true SEC athletes.