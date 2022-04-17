Mississippi State baseball Head Coach Chris Lemonis and sophomore right-handed pitcher Cade Smith met with the media to discuss the final game go the series against Auburn.

Mississippi State baseball (21-16, 6-9) came incredibly close to securing its first SEC sweep of the season on a rainy Saturday evening in Starkville, but ultimately came up just short, falling 3-2 to the Auburn Tigers (24-12, 8-7) in the final game of the series.

The game ended with a brutal final out as pinch-runner Matt Corder was ruled out just one inch from home plate to end the game in controversial fashion after the umpires spent a decent bit of time reviewing the play.

"I thought he was safe, but I'm not the umpire and I can't really comment about umpiring decisions," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said after the game. "So I'll leave it at that."

Despite the way the series ended, there were still plenty of positive takeaways and things to build upon as the Bulldogs move forward with the season.

"Brad (Cumbest) was really good," Lemonis said. "Kellum (Clark) had some really big at-bats. When that back end of our lineup hits like that, we've got a chance to be pretty good."

Watch below to hear everything Lemonis and sophomore right-handed pitcher Cade Smith had to say following the loss:

Watch below for the previous day's interviews with Lemonis, outfielder Brad Cumbest and right-handed pitcher Preston Johnson: