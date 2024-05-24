Mississippi State Baseball Falls to Vanderbilt 4-3
The Mississippi State Bulldogs drop their first game in the SEC tournament to Vanderbilt 4-3. Vanderbilt struck first in this game off of starter Jurrangelo Cijntje.
The sophomore pitcher struck out the first six batters in the game but gave up a leadoff single to start the third. There were two straight bunts by the Commodores, including a single to put runners in the second and third, with one out.
Davis Diaz took advantage of the opportunity by lining a two-RBI single into left field. The final line for Cijntje was six innings pitched, three earned runs, and ten strikeouts. The Bulldogs' offense struggled mightily as, once again, Hunter Hines and Dakota Jordan failed to deliver with runners on base.
Hines struck out with a runner on to end the sixth inning, and Jordan struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. Cam Schuelke looked good out of the State bullpen as the right-hander worked around a leadoff double in the eighth to strike out the side.
The Dorr, Mich. native also worked a scoreless ninth inning. State trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth with 9, 1, and 2 due up in order.
Freshman Ethan Pulliam pinch hit for Johnny Long to lead off the inning and hit the ball hard but right at the Commodore right fielder. Bryce Chance flew out, but David Mershon kept the game alive with a two-out single.
The hero for State the past two games, Connor Hujsak, lined an RBI triple to extend the game. Nate Chester pinch-hit for Jordan and dropped an RBI single into right field.
However, third baseman Logan Kohler could not extend the game as he grounded out to second base to end the game. The Bulldogs are back in action tomorrow against Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.