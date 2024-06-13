Mississippi State Baseball Signee Braden Booth is Eager to Get to Work
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State baseball is a prestigious program with some of the country's top facilities. Dudy Noble Field is arguably the top stadium in the country, and high school recruits flock to the "Carnegie Hall of College Baseball."
That was the case for Braden Booth, a native of Madison, Ala., who committed to the Bulldogs in November 2021.
"What stood out to me about Mississippi State was pretty much everything around it," Booth said. "The atmosphere there, you can't beat it, and the coaches, I felt like I made a really good connection with them. You can't beat Mississippi State baseball."
When Booth committed, the Bulldogs were coming off a national title, and the program was at an all-time high. However, the following seasons were a struggle for MSU, as the team finished at the bottom of the SEC in 2022 and 2023.
However, the righty never wavered on his commitment despite pitching coach Scott Foxall being let go before the end of the 2023 season.
"Whenever I found out that Coach (Scott) Foxhall was let go, I was obviously bummed about it," Booth said. "I was talking with my parents about what we are gonna do, and we just decided to wait and see who they hire."
It took MSU head coach Chris Lemonis a long time to hire the next pitching coach, but it was worth the wait, as South Carolina pitching coach Justin Parker was brought into the fold. Parker spent two seasons in Columbia, and the Gamecock hurlers posted a team ERA of 4.19 in 2023, ranking 12th in the nation, and impressed Booth.
"I talked to my travel coach about it, and he got me in touch with a South Carolina player, and I called him to talk about (Justin) Parker," Booth said. "He was like, "I honestly think that is the best coach for you in college baseball." I got to talk to Parker and realized that guy knows what he is talking about."
The impact was immediate as Parker turned the State pitching staff from one of the worst to one of the best. He led the Bulldogs to a team ERA of 4.17, which ranked 13th in the NCAA, lowering the ERAs of Jurrangelo Cintje, Tyler Davis, Tyson Hardin, and first-team All-SEC pitcher Khal Stephen.
"Coach Parker did an amazing job with the pitching staff," Booth said. "I'm really pleased with the way the team played this year."
Booth had an impressive campaign this year at Bob Jones High School as he finished the season with a 13-1 record with an ERA of 1.31 and tallied 127 strikeouts. The most important achievement was leading his team to their first baseball state championship, and he was impressive in the series by tossing a two-hitter and striking out seven batters.
"It has always been a goal since my freshman year. At the beginning of the season our team always does season goals, and every single year, one of our goals was to win a state championship," Booth said. "It wasn't the case until my senior year, but we finally got it done."
Not only did Booth excel on the mound, but he also held his own at the plate. The 6-2 190-pound third baseman batted .429 with ten home runs and 49 RBI, and he says that he will continue to do both in Starkville throughout the summer and fall.
His excellence on the mound and at the plate led him to be named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, an honor he never expected.
"If you would have told me before the year that I was going to win all that, I honestly probably wouldn't have believed you," Booth said. "It means everything to win that award; I looked up to the older guys when I was in high school and middle school and thought they were the best players in the state, and for them to not win that award and turn around four or five years later and I win that it was just surreal to me and I still haven't fully processed that yet."
Recruiting and signing talented players is the lifeblood for any program to sustain success, and Booth certainly fits the bill. Despite all the accolades, he is hungry to get better and put MSU back where it needs to be.
"What I look forward to most is being around great players and the process of getting better each day and trying to make our way to Omaha eventually," Booth said.
Three Bulldogs Earn Spots on NCBWA All-America Teams (si.com)