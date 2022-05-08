Mississippi State looks to salvage a victory as it takes on Florida in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.

Mississippi State (25-21, 9-13) couldn't pull off a seven-run comeback and ultimately lost to Florida by a score of 8-6 in Friday night's Game 1

Mississippi State (25-22, 9-14) dropped Saturday's Game 2 to Florida by a score of 9-3 after giving up six runs in the ninth inning.

The Bulldogs sit in last place in the SEC West and are looking to pick up enough wins in the final two weekends to make it to the SEC Tournament in Hoover. With the series victory, Florida (28-18, 10-13) moved up to fourth place in the SEC East and has improved its chances of making it to the postseason.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Cade Smith

Florida Starting Lineup:

LF Wyatt Langford

2B Sterlin Thompson

CF Jud Fabian

C BT Riopelle

DH Jac Caglianone

RF Ty Evans

1B Kris Armstrong

SS Josh Rivera

3B Colby Halter

RHP Nick Pogue

TOP of 1: Florida batting

Langford grounded out to 2b

Thompson walked

Fabian struck out swinging

Riopelle struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager flied out to center field

James struck out looking

Hancock singled up the middle