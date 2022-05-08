Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Florida, Game 3
Mississippi State (25-21, 9-13) couldn't pull off a seven-run comeback and ultimately lost to Florida by a score of 8-6 in Friday night's Game 1
Mississippi State (25-22, 9-14) dropped Saturday's Game 2 to Florida by a score of 9-3 after giving up six runs in the ninth inning.
The Bulldogs sit in last place in the SEC West and are looking to pick up enough wins in the final two weekends to make it to the SEC Tournament in Hoover. With the series victory, Florida (28-18, 10-13) moved up to fourth place in the SEC East and has improved its chances of making it to the postseason.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
CF Jess Davis
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Cade Smith
Florida Starting Lineup:
LF Wyatt Langford
2B Sterlin Thompson
CF Jud Fabian
C BT Riopelle
DH Jac Caglianone
RF Ty Evans
1B Kris Armstrong
SS Josh Rivera
3B Colby Halter
RHP Nick Pogue
TOP of 1: Florida batting
Langford grounded out to 2b
Thompson walked
Fabian struck out swinging
Riopelle struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting
Yeager flied out to center field
James struck out looking
Hancock singled up the middle