Mississippi State's Hunter Hines Named Freshman All-American

Mississippi State baseball's Hunter Hines earned All-America honors after a notable freshman season.

Mississippi State baseball's Hunter Hines was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday. He was also named to the SEC's all-freshman team.

This makes Hines one of 11 freshmen to earn All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and it marks the seventh consecutive season a MSU freshman has earned All-America accolades.

Hines totaled the sixth-most home runs in the country by a freshman with 16 on his first season, while he ranked second among the Diamond Dawgs in that area. 

He recorded a .300 average with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 52 RBI starting all 56 games he played in for the Bulldogs primarily as the team's designated hitter.

Hines also tied for the team lead with 13 multi-RBI games in 2022, putting together 18 multi-hit games as a freshman.

