Hunter Hines, Stone Simmons Shine in Mississippi State Loss to Northern Kentucky

Despite a disappointing 7-6 loss to Northern Kentucky, a few rising Mississippi State stars performed well on Friday night.

True freshman Hunter Hines started his fifth game of the season at the designated hitter position. As the cleanup hitter in the lineup, plenty of responsibility was placed upon him from the start, but he handled it with ease. Hines started the game with a long shot that flew over the opposing center fielder's head and landed near the warning track. He used his speed and tall frame to reach third for his first triple of the season. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hines hit a home run that was a no-doubter as soon as it left the bat. He finished the day 2-of-5 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI.

Right-handed pitcher Stone Simmons was brought into the game when the situation became dire, but he helped keep the Bulldogs in the game until the very end. Simmons took to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning, when the team was down 7-3 with two outs and the bases were loaded. He instantly got a pop-fly out and managed to help MSU escape the inning. In the final two innings of work, Simmons showed why he shouldn't be overlooked by anyone. He had two strikeouts, four flyouts and did not allow a single batter he faced to reach base. Although the Bulldogs weren't able to mount the comeback, Simmons played a huge role in giving them a chance.

Both Diamond Dawgs will suit up in maroon and white tomorrow, but they will each play very different roles. Simmons should be done pitching for the weekend, but his leadership will be needed to motivate his teammates and encourage them to victory. Hines is expected to be the team's designated hitter for the rest of the weekend and will likely not move from his spot in the batting order.

Mississippi State will face Northern Kentucky in the second game of the weekend series tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT in Starkville.